Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY India records 12.68% growth in domestic tourist visits during 2016; Tamil Nadu ranks first In 2016, the number of domestic tourist visits to the states/UTs (union territories) was 1613.55 million as compared to 1431.97 million in 2015, registering a growth of 12.68%.



The top 10 states in terms of number of domestic tourist visits (in millions), during 2016 were Tamil Nadu (343.81), Uttar Pradesh (211.71), Andhra Pradesh (153.16), Madhya Pradesh (150.49), Karnataka (129.76), Maharashtra (116.52), Telangana (95.16), West Bengal (74.46), Gujarat (42.25) and Rajasthan (41.5). The contribution of top 10 States was about 84.21% to the total number of domestic tourist visits during 2016.



The top three states/UTs in terms of growth rates of domestic tourist visits in percentage terms during 2016 were Madhya Pradesh (93), Punjab (50.03) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (29.62).

During 2016, the number of foreign tourist visits (FTVs) to the states/UTs was 24.71 million as compared to 23.33 million in 2015, registering a growth of 5.92% over 2015.



The top 10 states in terms of number of FTVs (in millions) during 2016 were Tamil Nadu (4.72), Maharashtra (4.67), Uttar Pradesh (3.16), Delhi (2.52), West Bengal (1.53), Rajasthan (1.51), Kerala (1.04), Bihar (1.01), Goa (0.68) and Punjab (0.66).



The contribution of top 10 states was about 87.02% to the total number of FTVs in the country during 2016.



In 2016, while the top 8 states retained their previous rankings, Punjab entered the top 10 most visited states. The top three states in terms of growth rates of FTVs in percentage terms during 2016 were Punjab (172.21), Sikkim (71.55) and Chhattisgarh (44.2).





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter