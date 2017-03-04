India records 15.5% provisional growth in Domestic Tourist Visits in 2016

According to the provisional figures for Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) by the Ministry of Tourism, during 2016, India has observed a growth of 15,5% over 2015. During 2016, the number of DTVs to the States/UTs (Union Territories) was 1,653 million (provisional) as compared to 1,432 million in 2015 registering a growth of 15.5 %. The contribution of the top 10 States/ UTs during 2016 stands at about 84.2% to the total number of Domestic Tourist Visits as against 83.62% recorded in 2015.





The top 10 states in terms of number of DTVs (in millions), during 2016, were Tamil Nadu (344.3), Uttar Pradesh (229.6), Madhya Pradesh (184.7), Andhra Pradesh (158.5), Karnataka (129.8), Maharashtra (115.4), West Bengal (74.5), Telangana (71.5), Gujarat (42.8) and Rajasthan (41.5).



Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have maintained the first and second rank respectively in terms of DTVs in 2016. Madhya Pradesh has gained several ranks to reach the third position leaving Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra at the succeeding fourth, fifth and sixth positions. West Bengal surpassed Telangana to attain the seventh position rendering Telangana at the eighth, followed by Gujarat and Rajasthan.



The data for Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs), every year, is compiled by Ministry of Tourism based on the inputs received from all States/UTs.