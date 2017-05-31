 
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017, 17 : 40 PM [IST]

India, Spain sign 7 agreements, including on civil aviation
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with the President of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, in Madrid during his four-country tour. During his visit, seven agreements were exchanged between the two countries, covering subjects such as energy, security and civil aviation.

In his opening remarks, Modi said that today's talks will go a long way in furthering ties between the two countries. He said that in an interconnected and interdependent world - Spain and India can work together both for mutual benefit, and for the benefit of the world at large.

The Prime Minister said both India and Spain are engaging in vigorous economic reform. He said there is immense scope for cooperation in infrastructure, railways and smart cities.
 
Comments
