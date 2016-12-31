Indian Railways rolls out measures to promote digital payments

In pursuance of this announcement made by
Government of India for promotion of digital and cashless economy, the
Ministry of Railways has initiated some additional following package of
incentives and measures. This shall be made effective from January 1,
2017.
The Ministry has decided to instruct Yatri Ticket Suvidha
Kendras (YTSKs) to install POS machines and accept payments through all
banks debit/credit cards for issuing both reserved and unreserved
tickets. They are encouraged to accept payments through other modes also
like UPI, USSD, e-wallet, Aadhar enabled payments system.
Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBs) are also instructed to
accept payments through other modes like UPI, USSD, e-wallets, Aadhar
enabled payments system to issue unreserved tickets. 5% discount will be
allowed for booking of Retiring Room through digital means like using
debit/credit cards.
0.5% discount in the base fare of season
tickets (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, yearly) over suburban section
shall be granted in case the payment is made through digital means
through debit card, credit card etc. Other charges such as MUTP
surcharge, Mela surcharge, service tax etc., if applicable shall be
levied separately on the base fare arrived at after giving the 0.5%
concession.