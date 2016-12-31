Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Indian Railways rolls out measures to promote digital payments In pursuance of this announcement made by Government of India for promotion of digital and cashless economy, the Ministry of Railways has initiated some additional following package of incentives and measures. This shall be made effective from January 1, 2017.



The Ministry has decided to instruct Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras (YTSKs) to install POS machines and accept payments through all banks debit/credit cards for issuing both reserved and unreserved tickets. They are encouraged to accept payments through other modes also like UPI, USSD, e-wallet, Aadhar enabled payments system.



Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBs) are also instructed to accept payments through other modes like UPI, USSD, e-wallets, Aadhar enabled payments system to issue unreserved tickets. 5% discount will be allowed for booking of Retiring Room through digital means like using debit/credit cards.



0.5% discount in the base fare of season tickets (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, yearly) over suburban section shall be granted in case the payment is made through digital means through debit card, credit card etc. Other charges such as MUTP surcharge, Mela surcharge, service tax etc., if applicable shall be levied separately on the base fare arrived at after giving the 0.5% concession. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter