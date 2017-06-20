Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY India’s Foreign Exchange Earnings surges by 20.9% in May India’s Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) during May 2017 were INR 12,403 crore as compared to INR 10,260 crore in May 2016 and INR 9,505 crore in the year ago period. This is a growth of 20.9% compared to 7.9% in May 2016 over the same month last year.



During the period January- May 2017, FEEs were INR 74,008 crore with a growth of 19.2%, as compared to the FEE of INR 62,072 crore with a growth of 14.0% in January-May 2016 over January- May, 2015.



In USD terms, during May 2017, FEEs were USD 1.924 billion as compared to USD 1.534 billion during the same period in 2016 and USD 1.491 billion in May 2015, which is a surge of 25.4%.



From the months of January to May 2017, FEEs were USD 11.199 billion with a growth of 21.3% as compared to USD 9.231 billion in January-May 2016 over the same period year ago.





