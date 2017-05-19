Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY India’s ranking surges in UNWTO Barometer 2014 & 2015 after considering arrivals of NRIs So far only the figures of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) were compiled by Government of India. However, now India has started compiling the data arrivals of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as well. The number of NRI arrivals during 2014 and 2015 were 5.43 million and 5.26 million, respectively. Accordingly, the numbers of FTAs in India during 2014 and 2015 were 13.11 million and 13.28 million, respectively. The data of ITAs, containing both the arrivals of NRIs and FTAs, is now as per international recommendations, as per a PIB Release.



Due to this inclusion, India’s improved rank reflecting the true and comparable scenario has now been acknowledged by the UNWTO. As per the latest UNWTO Barometer for March 2017, Rank of India in International Tourist Arrivals in both 2014 and 2015 is 24 as against the previous rank of 41 and 40 in the year 2014 and 2015, respectively. With this inclusion the share of India in the ITAs has also increased from 0.68% (based on FTAs) to 1.12% in the year 2015.



As per the UNWTO definition, International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) comprises two components namely FTAs and Arrivals of Non-Resident Nationals. The UNWTO in its barometer ranks countries in terms of their ITAs.



