Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Italy to open student facilitation centres in Delhi, Kolkata & Mumbai As part of promoting student travel from India and creating awareness about academic opportunities, Italy will open dedicated division for student exchanges and visa facilitation at its Embassy in Delhi and consulates in Kolkata and Mumbai. According to Lorenzo Angeloni, Ambassador of Italy in India, these centres will start operations from next month. Speaking on the sidelines of a trade event organised by tourism stakeholders of Lake Como region of Italy in Delhi, Angeloni said that this division will disseminate information about academic programmes being offered at premium universities and institutes, and facilitate student travel from India.



Tourism, he said, is an important pillar of bilateral diplomacy for Italy as it creates virtual ambassadors for the destination. He informed that the government is in the process of “restructuring” the national tourism agency and its promotional activities will be resumed soon globally with renewed vigour. However, he said that the private trade and industry members are quite active in going out and promoting their region and destinations across the globe.



Italy had issued 1.05 lakh visas last year from India, which is third highest in Schengen Area, he said. Connectivity, he said, has improved with Air India operating flights to Rome and Milan.



Lake Como is a sought after hi-end resort destination in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region. Besides leisure and corporate events, Lake Como is also known as a wedding destination. The destination offers hi-end resorts and private villas to host destination weddings and events even for 1,000 pax. “We are looking at new markets, and India is one of them. We see growing trends for leisure, corporate events and weddings from India,” said Maddalena Fumagalli of Mizar Conventions, a DMC based in Lake Como, which handled an Indian wedding of 300 people in Capri last year.



Mabel De Bernardi, Managing Director of The Difference, a DMC based in Milan; Viviane Stephan, Director, VS Luxe Promotion Private Limited, and Gian Paolo Fumagalli of Mizar Conventions interacted with Indian travel trade at the event.



