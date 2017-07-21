STRATEGY

ITDC cruises into seaports with duty-free outlets As per a report in The Hindu Business Line, from airports, the India Tourism Development Corporation is shifting its retail gaze to seaports. Its retail arm, Ashok International Trade Division (AITD), has been steadily cruising into seaports across the country setting up dutyfree outlets. For instance, on Tuesday morning, Piyush Tiwari, ITDC officiating CMD and Director Commercial & Marketing was at Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district, inaugurating a new outlet along with Anil Yendluri, CEO of the port. "Next month we may open one at Tuticorin followed by Kandla Port later," said Tiwari, outlining ITDC's ambition to cover all the seaports in India. Krishnapatnam is the 11th seaport where ITDC has set up a duty free shop.



“My target is that by 2018-19 we should cover all the major ports in the country with our duty-free outlets,” says Tiwari, hastening to add, “Of course it depends on the port authorities as well.” At present, ITDC has outlets in Mumbai, New Mangalore, Chennai, Goa, Paradeep, Kolkata, Haldia, Vishakapatnam, Cochin, Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports. According to Tiwari, the seaport duty-free outlets are aligned with the Ministry of Tourism’s ambitious plans to create cruise tourism around India’s coastal towns. Shopping facilities are part of this plan. He also says the outlets are seeing good footfalls from crew of cargo ships that arrive at these ports. Apart from the standard alcohol, perfume, chocolates and cigarettes mix, it is now adding Indian tea and tribal handicrafts. “We want to showcase Indian crafts here and are talking to suppliers of these goods,” he says. Tiwari points out proudly that in this bid-oriented business even the private ports – Kakinada and Krishnapatnam — have chosen to go with ITDC for the duty-free outlets.



However, AITD which was the pioneer in setting up dutyfree outlets in India’s airports — a really booming business now has practically no presence there now. Its lease to operate the duty-free outlet at Coimbatore International Airport recently expired and the tendering process is still on. Ever since India’s airports began privatising, the contracts have been steadily moving to private players. At T3 in the Capital, for instance, Delhi Duty Free Services, a joint venture between DIAL, Yalorvin Limited (Aer Rianta) and GMR Airports has been cashing in on the lucrative travel retail market.



According to industry sources, the size of the duty free market in India is estimated at around USD 550 million and is expected to touch USD 1 billion by 2020. ITDC’s turnover was INR 495.14 crore in 2016-17, a growth of 6.32% compared to INR 465.69 crore a year before. Hotels contributed over 50% of the turnover of ITDC’s total turnover, but Tiwari says he sees high revenue potential in other divisions, especially duty-free. It generated revenues to the tune of INR 1,896.16 lakh from the duty-free business in 2016-17.





