Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY ITDC presents dividend cheque of INR 9.93 crore to the Tourism Minister India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD), Ravneet Kaur presented the dividend cheque amounting to INR 9.93 Cr on behalf of ITDC to K J Alphons, Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism, Government of India, for the financial year 2016-17. The amount has been paid to the Government of India being the largest shareholder having 87.03% of the paid up capital of the Company.



The Ceremony was conducted in the presence of Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Piyush Tiwari, Director - Commercial & Marketing, ITDC; P K Das, Director Finance & CFO, ITDC along with other senior officials of Ministry of Tourism and ITDC at the Minister’s office, Transport Bhawan, New Delhi.



India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism, had declared a dividend of 13.30% on the equity share capital of the company amounting to total of INR 11.41 crore for 2016-17. The decision for the payment of Dividend was taken during ITDC 52nd Annual General Meeting held at the Group’s flagship hotel, The Ashok, New Delhi.



For the financial year 2016-17, ITDC posted a performance where total turnover stood at INR 495.14 cr as compared to INR 465.69 cr in last financial year clocking a growth of 6.32%. Revenue from operations stood at INR 473.15 cr as compared to INR 437.13 cr in the last fiscal. Corporation posted profit before tax (PBT) of INR 17.52 cr and profit after tax (PAT) of INR 12.05 cr in 2016-17 against INR 32.42 cr and INR 22.55 cr respectively in the previous year.





