Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Karnataka partners with Vyoma Technologies to promote ‘Year of the Wild’ campaign through railway displays Karnataka Tourism is looking to intensify its 2017 campaign with its collaboration with digital outdoor media company, Vyoma Technologies. The strategic association is in-line with the elevated impact and increased awareness Karnataka Tourism is looking to create across highly dynamic, engaging and measurable mediums in the country. Vyoma through its creative display will showcase Karnataka across.



With the 2017 campaign titled ‘Year of the Wild’ to appeal audiences across demographics, geographies and age groups, Vyoma’s intelligent displays, which is powered by curated audience engagement, will enable a reach of over 10 crore people a month across 279 railway stations. The campaign is currently running across 7 states namely Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.



Speaking about the potential of the medium and creative approach of Karnataka Tourism, Shriranga K. Sudhakara, MD, Vyoma, said, “Karnataka Tourism has been at the forefront of adopting innovative mediums, and we are very excited to partner with them and provide the massive reach of Indian Railways on a digital tech platform that offers both measurability and engagement.”



Karnataka Tourism has been leveraging on major mass transportation touch points like the metro, airport, bus terminals and now the Indian Railway network.





