Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Kerala Tourism Minister launches ‘Ayurbodha’ initiative at WTM London Kerala Tourism has launched an initiative, Ayurbodha, to give the Kerala-bound tourists, the basics of Ayurveda and its virtues as a wellness system. 'Ayurbodha', the newest product of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) was formally launched by Kadakampally Surendran, Kerala Tourism Minister at the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London.



According to a press release, under this initiative, a traveller can stay at any of the KTDC resorts located in the parts of Kerala and learn about the ancient medicinal stream of Ayurveda. The focus would be on basic home remedies and diet regimes, Ayurvedic practices for the rejuvenation of body and soul, secrets of pressure points, basics of ‘panchakarma’ treatment, and the history and use of medicinal plants.



“Ayurveda, as a wellness system and a mainstay tourism product, has been largely confined to treatments and massages. While Kerala is known as a destination for spending serene and peaceful holidays, our time-tested tradition of the ancient Ayurveda can enrich every visitor's experience,” Surendran said.



The launch was attended by Dr. Venu V, Principal Secretary, Kerala Tourism; Bala Kiran, Director, Tourism; R. Rahul, Managing Director, KTDC; and industry buyers from various countries, among others.



“It is a unique experiential tourism initiative that has enormous potential to increase footfalls in God’s Own Country. It unfolds new vistas of Ayurveda as an enticing tourism offering and will surely appeal to the visitors from both India and abroad,” Dr Venu V. said. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



