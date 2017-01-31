Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi gets a makeover to boost visitor engagement To enhance the engaging experience with the visitors, the Rajghat Samadhi Samiti, under the Ministry of Urban Development has undertaken several initiatives during the last two years and they were inaugurated on the occasion of the 69th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. These initiatives come 15 years after last such major improvement works at Rajghat.



For the first time, a 157 word brief profile of Mahatma and a 131 word description of Gandhi Samadhi have been put on display, both in Hindi and English, at all the three gates of Rajghat. 30 Amrit Vachans have been engraved on marble and displayed on granite stone pedestals for inspiring the visitors to Rajghat. These pedestals have been designed to merge with the ambience and architecture of Rajghat and each pedestal illuminated by LED light atop aesthetically designed light post.



All the existing conventional lights at Rajghat Complex have been replaced by energy efficient and environment friendly LED lights and are placed atop 104 aesthetically designed poles replacing the old ones. These LED lights result in energy saving of 60,000 KWH annually. Solar panels have been installed above roof tops and cycle shed at the parking area of Rajghat that will generate 52 KW of energy. For enhanced security and better monitoring of visitors, 27 CCTV cameras have been installed with a Central Control Room for monitoring.



Besides inaugurating these new initiatives, M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Urban Development also released a special edition of Rajghat Samadhi Patrika, commemorating the 100th year of Champaran Satyagraha launched by Gandhiji. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter