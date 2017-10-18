Ministry of Railways launches tri-weekly Rajdhani between Delhi – Mumbai

To fulfill the long overdue demand of passengers
& to provide faster and convenient connectivity to passengers
between two metros Delhi and Mumbai, Ministry of Railways has introduced
a new Special Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Mumbai from October
16, 2017. Flexi Fare shall not be applicable in this train. Indian
Railways are already running two Rajdhanis and more than 30 mail/exp
trains between Delhi and Mumbai.
With the introduction of new Rajdhani Express, the travel time
will be reduced from the existing time of about 15 hrs. 50 minute to 13
hours 55 minutes i.e a saving of around 2 hours in journey time. The new
service is planned to be commenced as a tri-weekly special service with
only one rake and shall provide faster rail connectivity between Delhi
and Mumbai and great convenience to passengers and passengers will avail
of some of the benefits. This train will have stoppages at Kota,
Vadodara and Surat stations only.