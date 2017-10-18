Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Ministry of Railways launches tri-weekly Rajdhani between Delhi – Mumbai To fulfill the long overdue demand of passengers & to provide faster and convenient connectivity to passengers between two metros Delhi and Mumbai, Ministry of Railways has introduced a new Special Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Mumbai from October 16, 2017. Flexi Fare shall not be applicable in this train. Indian Railways are already running two Rajdhanis and more than 30 mail/exp trains between Delhi and Mumbai.



With the introduction of new Rajdhani Express, the travel time will be reduced from the existing time of about 15 hrs. 50 minute to 13 hours 55 minutes i.e a saving of around 2 hours in journey time. The new service is planned to be commenced as a tri-weekly special service with only one rake and shall provide faster rail connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai and great convenience to passengers and passengers will avail of some of the benefits. This train will have stoppages at Kota, Vadodara and Surat stations only.



