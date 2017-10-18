 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Ministry Details

MINISTRY

Wednesday, 18 October, 2017, 10 : 00 AM [IST]

Ministry of Railways launches tri-weekly Rajdhani between Delhi – Mumbai
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
To fulfill the long overdue demand of passengers & to provide faster and convenient connectivity to passengers between two metros Delhi and Mumbai, Ministry of Railways has introduced a new Special Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Mumbai from October 16, 2017. Flexi Fare shall not be applicable in this train. Indian Railways are already running two Rajdhanis and more than 30 mail/exp trains between Delhi and Mumbai.

With the introduction of new Rajdhani Express, the travel time will be reduced from the existing time of about 15 hrs. 50 minute to 13 hours 55 minutes i.e a saving of around 2 hours in journey time. The new service is planned to be commenced as a tri-weekly special service with only one rake and shall provide faster rail connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai and great convenience to passengers and passengers will avail of some of the benefits. This train will have stoppages at Kota, Vadodara and Surat stations only.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd