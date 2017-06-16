Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Ministry of Tourism eyes restructuring its overseas offices Addressing the IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators) members recently at The Ashok, New Delhi, Rashmi Verma, Secretary Tourism, Government of India, confessed that the India Tourism Overseas Offices have been witnessing a shortage of staff to a large extent. In the coming time, MoT will be looking at restructuring its overseas offices and will be setting up new establishments in all the potential inbound source markets.



She added that the Ministry will be designing a new marketing and promotional plan targeting both the inbound and domestic arrivals. "The upcoming announcements include launch of a new vibrant and dynamic website - Incredible India 2.0 and the roll out of National Tourism Policy," she confirmed.



Verma also exclaimed that the figures of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in May have witnessed an increase of 19.5% while the first five months of this year have seen over 15% growth as compared with the previous year.



