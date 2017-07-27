Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Ministry of Tourism, Kerala Tourism and Cox & Kings to be honoured with PATA Gold Award 2017 28 winners of the 2017 PATA Grand and Gold Awards were announced by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). Among them the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is recognised in the category of Marketing Media - Travel Advertisement Print Media for the Go Beyond campaign. The Marketing Media - Consumer Travel Brochure honour has been conferred on Kerala Tourism for Film Tourism Brochure. The Forever Young social media campaign of Cox and Kings, India has won accolades under the Marketing Media - Social Media category.



These awards are being generously supported and sponsored since 1995 by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The awards ceremony takes place in Macao SAR on Friday, September 15 during PATA Travel Mart 2017. The 31 Grand and Gold Awards will be presented to such organisations as Accor Hotels Asia Pacific, Hotel ICON, Korea Tourism Organization, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Air China, Guam Visitors Bureau and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.



Dr. Mario Hardy, PATA CEO, added, "On behalf of PATA, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all 2017 Grand and Gold Award winners. This is no better time and place to celebrate their accomplishments, than this International Year for Sustainable Tourism for Development in Macao SAR during the 40th Anniversary of PATA Travel Mart. I look forward to celebrating this year's winners who represent the values of the Association in working towards a more responsible travel and tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region."



