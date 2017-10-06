Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Ministry of Tourism seeks support of Culture Ministry to create events and entertainment around monuments Speaking at the inaugural of the three weeks long ‘Paryatan Parv’ celebrations at the Humayun Tomb vistas in Delhi, KJ Alphons, Minister of Tourism, Government of India, said that “wholesome entertainment” and cultural events needed to be created around the heritage sites and monuments to improve overnights of tourists at destinations which ultimately can support the local economies at the heritage destinations. He said that in the absence of basic infrastructure like adequate number of hotel rooms and avenues for entertainment facilities at heritage and leisure destinations, tourists tend to return on the same day, not helping the cause of the local tourism economy at these destinations.



“Bulk of the money generated abroad are from entertainment activities after sun set,” he said, and therefore it is important that the country open ups its heritage monuments for cultural, musical and other events. He said that people travel to distant destinations not just to see places but for experiences, and therefore it is vital to create opportunities for entertainment at destinations.



The Tourism Minister said that when Louvre museum alone gets more than 20 million visitors, India being a country with so much diversity in terms of landscape, culture and heritage cannot remain content on the current numbers, which is 14.5 million, including NRIs, PIOs, etc.



Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Verma, Secretary- Tourism & Culture, Government of India said that it is the first time so many Ministries and departments of the government have come together to celebrate Tourism in the country. He said that number of events and activities are planned across the country as part of the Tourism Parv celebrations, which includes food festivals, painting competitions, craft exhibitions, sensitization programmes, etc.



The micro site for ‘Adopt a Heritage’ initiative of the Tourism Ministry was launched by Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Culture, Government of India on the occasion.



