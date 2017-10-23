Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Ministry of Tourism’s 3-day Grand Finale of Paryatan Parv to begin at India Gate today The 20-day-long Paryatan Parv, an event organised by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with other departments of the government and State governments, to celebrate the spirit of tourism, will conclude over a three-day-long grand finale starting today, at India Gate Lawns in New Delhi.



Ministry of Tourism has charted out elaborate programme with cultural events, food festivals, etc. as part of the grand finale in coordination with State Tourism Boards. The food court will have 50 stalls set up by the States / UTs each showcasing their distinctive cuisine. The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) will showcase street food from different regions. The Crafts Mela with 50 stalls will showcase the diverse handicrafts and handlooms of the country, arranged by the State Governments and Ministry of Textiles through the Office of the Development Commissioners of Handicrafts & Handlooms. There will be 15 Theme State Pavilions where each state will showcase their tourism products and destinations. Cultural performances by troupes from the different States/ UTs of the country will be staged from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm on all three days.



Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister will be the Chief Guest at the formal inaugural function of the grand finale event. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister will attend the event on the following days.

