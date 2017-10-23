Ministry of Tourism’s 3-day Grand Finale of Paryatan Parv to begin at India Gate today

The 20-day-long Paryatan Parv, an event organised
by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with other
departments of the government and State governments, to celebrate the
spirit of tourism, will conclude over a three-day-long grand finale
starting today, at India Gate Lawns in New Delhi.
Ministry of
Tourism has charted out elaborate programme with cultural events, food
festivals, etc. as part of the grand finale in coordination with State
Tourism Boards. The food court will have 50 stalls set up by the States /
UTs each showcasing their distinctive cuisine. The National Association
of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) will showcase street food from
different regions. The Crafts Mela with 50 stalls will showcase the
diverse handicrafts and handlooms of the country, arranged by the State
Governments and Ministry of Textiles through the Office of the
Development Commissioners of Handicrafts & Handlooms. There will be
15 Theme State Pavilions where each state will showcase their tourism
products and destinations. Cultural performances by troupes from the
different States/ UTs of the country will be staged from 1:00 pm to 4:30
pm on all three days.
Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister will be
the Chief Guest at the formal inaugural function of the grand finale
event. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Arun
Jaitley, Union Finance Minister will attend the event on the following
days.