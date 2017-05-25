Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MoCA to amend RCS-UDAN scheme; calls for feedback on second round of bidding Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India yesterday announced that his Ministry (MoCA) would soon be launching the second round of bidding under the RCS-UDAN scheme. The government is set to amend the scheme to widen its coverage, and the stakeholders consultation meeting will be held on June 7 to discuss the proposed

amendments and key aspects of the scheme for the second round of bidding. Following this, the stakeholders will be expected to submit their inputs and observations by June 9, 2017.



In order to make the process simpler and attractive, R N Choubey, Secretary for Civil Aviation, highlighted that in the second round of bidding of RCS-UDAN they have proposed to consider routes between two airports which are neither under-served nor un-served. This will further encourage intra-regional connectivity. Suggestions are also being sought for operation of fixed wing aircraft below 150 km of stage length for specific area regions and the exclusivity clause to be made more flexible depending upon operators and certain rules.



The Ministry has called for feedback with regards to minimum number of RCS seats and whether the minimum number and maximum number of RCS seats could be stretched over a period of a week instead of a particular flight. Opinion has also been sought whether seasonal flights should be permitted under RCS.



Stakeholders also need to comment on whether non-RCS routes should be included as part of the network proposal and helicopter operations under RCS to be incentivised or not.



