MoEF launches Web Portal for obtaining CRZ Clearances

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and
Climate Change, Anil Madhav Dave, recently launched the web portal for obtaining
Coastal Regulation Zone clearances. The Minister termed the launch of
the portal as a good example of ‘Ease of Doing Business’.
The CRZ clearances can be accessed at http://environmentclearance.nic.in/.
The Portal is a web-based system for obtaining clearances
required from the Ministry under the ‘Coastal Regulation Zone’ (CRZ) by
the Project proponents. The system will enable the Project proponents
and the concerned State/Union Territory bodies like the State Coastal
Zone Management Authorities (SCZMAs) and Municipal/Town Planning
agencies in tracking the status of their proposals.
The system
is based on web architecture, similar to the existing systems in place
for according environmental and forest clearances.
The Portal is a very user-friendly initiative, which enables submission
of applications for CRZ clearance in a single-window interface and
facilitates quick flow of information related to CRZ clearances.
The
portal allocates a unique identity for each proposal for all future
references. It is accessible from any computer with internet facility.
The objectives of the web portal include – enhancing efficiency,
transparency and accountability in the process of CRZ clearances;
enhance responsiveness through workflows and availability of real-time
information on the status of CRZ clearance proposals; ease of business
and convenience of citizens in accessing information and services;
standardised procedures and processes across Central and State levels.
There
are other initiatives underway, like the notification of High Tide
Line/Low Tide Line (HTL/LTL), ecologically sensitive areas falling under
CRZ-1, hazard line etc. All these steps are aimed at minimising
discretions and enhancing accountability at all levels.