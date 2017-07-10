STRATEGY

MoT approves INR 100cr CFA under Phase II of Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Goa The Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has approved the allocation of INR 100 crore to Government of Goa under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa under the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) made a detailed presentation before the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee headed by Union Tourism Secretary Tourism, Rashmi Verma following which the project was approved under Phase II for Coastal Circuit Development in the state.



Manohar Ajgaonkar, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "Goa has procured funds under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to the tune of INR 100 crore for the development of coastal circuits. This is the second allotment of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) within one year. It will give a big boost to our plans of improving tourism infrastructure under coastal circuits both in North and South Goa. The Swadesh Darshan scheme is envisaged under the CFA of the MoT with the aim to fund projects that fall under the gamut of touristic potential due to its history, heritage, cultural importance as well as innovation. Goa Tourism will continue to work towards conceptualising new plans and projects and will try and tap financial assistance schemes for tourism projects in Goa."



Projects have been envisaged all along the South Goa coastline, however some of the key coastal areas, that attract major footfalls, which will get a facelift through the coastal circuit development plan, include Dona Paula, Miramar, Colva, Benaulim and Palolem.



Some of the components include providing basic amenities of toilets, lighting, tourist facilitation centres, CCTVs, GIS systems, beautification, etc.



Ajgaonkar said that guidance and support from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar helped in getting the funds sanctioned and stated that he will call for a meeting of all tourism stakeholders including sarpanchs of all coastal village panchayats and concerned authorities to identify areas for setting up of toilets, changing rooms and other public utility facilities at various beaches on topmost priority.



Nilesh Cabral, Chairman, GTDC, said, "I have to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work put in by the officials of Goa Tourism Development Corporation and the SPV Cell whose year-long efforts have earned us another INR 100 crore CFA funding for tourism. This is due to the tireless efforts of the officials and engineers of the GTDC and SPV of the Corporation. Proposals for developing river circuits, spiritual circuits and heritage and tribal circuits will also be submitted for CFA from the Government of India. We are extremely thankful to the Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Dr. Mahesh Sharma and his team of officials, for ensuring that Goa is considered again for CFA under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme."



While the initial allotment of INR 100 crore is being utilized for developing the coastal belt in North Goa from Sinquerim to Keri, the phase II allotment of INR 100 crore will be used for developing the South Goa coastline from Panjim to Palolem.



