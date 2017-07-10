 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Ministry Details

MINISTRY

Monday, 10 July, 2017, 10 : 30 AM [IST]

MoT approves INR 100cr CFA under Phase II of Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Goa
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
The Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has approved the allocation of INR 100 crore to Government of Goa under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.  A Special Purpose Vehicle  (SPV) formed by the  Department  of Tourism, Government of Goa under the Goa Tourism Development  Corporation  (GTDC) made a detailed presentation before  the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring  Committee headed by Union Tourism Secretary Tourism, Rashmi Verma  following which the project was  approved under Phase II  for Coastal Circuit Development in the state.

Manohar Ajgaonkar, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "Goa has procured funds under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to the tune of INR 100 crore for the development of coastal circuits.  This is the second allotment of Central Financial Assistance (CFA) within one year. It will give a big boost to our plans of improving tourism infrastructure under coastal circuits both in North and South Goa.  The Swadesh Darshan scheme is envisaged under the CFA of the MoT with the aim to fund projects that fall under the gamut of touristic potential due to its history, heritage, cultural importance as well as innovation.  Goa Tourism will continue to work towards conceptualising new plans and projects and will try and tap financial assistance schemes for tourism projects in Goa."

Projects have been  envisaged  all  along the South Goa  coastline,  however some  of the  key coastal areas,  that attract major footfalls, which will get a facelift through the coastal circuit development  plan,  include Dona Paula,  Miramar,  Colva,  Benaulim and  Palolem.

Some of the components include providing basic amenities of toilets, lighting, tourist facilitation centres, CCTVs, GIS systems, beautification, etc.

Ajgaonkar said that guidance and support from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar helped in getting the funds sanctioned and stated that he will call for a meeting of all tourism stakeholders including sarpanchs of all coastal village panchayats and concerned authorities to identify areas for setting up of toilets, changing rooms and other public utility facilities at various beaches on topmost priority.

Nilesh Cabral, Chairman, GTDC, said, "I have to acknowledge  and  appreciate  the  hard work  put in by the officials  of Goa Tourism Development  Corporation and  the  SPV Cell whose year-long efforts  have  earned us another INR 100 crore CFA  funding for tourism. This is due to the tireless efforts of the officials and engineers  of the  GTDC  and SPV of the Corporation. Proposals for developing river circuits, spiritual circuits and heritage and tribal circuits will also be submitted for CFA from the Government of India. We are extremely thankful to the Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar  Parrikar and  Union Minister of State for Tourism, Dr. Mahesh Sharma  and his team of officials, for ensuring that Goa is considered again for CFA under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme."

While the initial  allotment  of INR 100 crore  is being  utilized  for developing  the coastal belt in North  Goa from Sinquerim to Keri,  the phase II allotment of INR 100 crore  will be used for developing the  South Goa  coastline from Panjim to Palolem.

 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd