Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MoT claims inbound tourism & earnings unaffected by demonetisation As per a recent release issued by Ministry of Tourism (MoT), it is observed that demonetisation did not have any impact on the Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA) and Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) which have shown robust growth over the comparative period last year.



The number of e-tickets sold during November 9 to December 8 increased to 28,176 from 2807 during October 9 to November 8 with corresponding amount being INR 181.49 lakh and INR 3.10 lakh respectively. The sale of e–tickets and earnings has increased significantly by 10 and 58 times respectively as people are buying tickets for ASI monuments online through cashless payments.



The Government has also taken a number of steps to ensure that no hardships are faced by the tourists and the travel industry remains unaffected. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) smoothly transitioned to cashless mode of payment by simplifying process of e-tickets. Government efforts have paid dividend as there has been a notable growth in the comparative figures of FTA, FEEs and online sale of e-tickets after demonetisation. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter