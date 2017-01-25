Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MoT promotes Bharat Parv at Red Fort, Delhi from Jan 26-31 The 2nd edition of Bharat Parv is being organised by the Government of India at the Red Fort, Delhi from January 26-31, 2017, as part of the Republic Day 2017 celebrations.



The prime objective of organising the event is to generate a patriotic mood, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country, to ensure wider participation of the general public and to popularise the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.



The Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the nodal Ministry for the event, the highlights of which include display of the Republic Day Parade Tableaux, Performances by the Armed Forces Bands (static and moving), a Multi-Cuisine Food Court, Crafts Mela, Cultural Performances from different regions of the country and a Photo Exhibition by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.



The Cultural Performances include choreographed Folk / Tribal Dances and Music from across the country arranged through the North Zonal Cultural Centre as well as performances by cultural troupes from the different States/ UTs of the country.



The Food Court will have 50 stalls set up by the States / UTs, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) showcasing food from different regions as well as by the Institutes of Hotel Management and ITDC.



The Crafts Mela with 50 stalls will showcase the diverse handicrafts of the country, arranged by the State Governments and Ministry of Textiles through the Office of the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts.



There will be 11 Theme State Pavilions where each State would showcase their achievements and initiatives, tourism products and destinations, etc.



The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is also setting up a Photo Exhibition on the theme “Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai.”



The big attraction of the event is the Republic Day Parade Tableaux which will be stationed at the venue for the duration of the event.



The event will be inaugurated at 5pm on January 26 and will be open to the public until 9pm. From January 27-31 the timings will be from 12pm to 9pm. Bharat Parv is open to the public and entry is free. However, identity proof is necessary for entry.



