Monday, 19 June, 2017, 18 : 00 PM [IST]

MoT to launch Incredible India campaign 2.0 on World Tourism Day 2017
By P Krishna Kumar | New Delhi
The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) will be launching the next phase of the Incredible India campaign, ‘Incredible India 2.0’ on World Tourism Day this September, said Rashmi Verma, Secretary-Tourism, Government of India. She was addressing the 3rd National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board meeting in Delhi today. She said that the department will be inviting the Prime Minister to launch the campaign. World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27.

Verma said that Medical and Wellness have a prominent place in the campaign considering it is resilient to all the negative events that impact travel globally. In order to leverage Medical and Wellness travel completely, she said that the country has to put in place a foolproof ecosystem with proper forward and backward integration.
 
