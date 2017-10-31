Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MoT to rate motels and legacy vintage properties As per the Economic Times report, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) will soon be rating motels and legacy vintage properties along the lines of four and five-star hotels, a move that will offer better marketing and funding support to these properties while promoting tourism in India. The Ministry already rates three, four and five-star hotels based on its classification framework. “We cannot leave these categories unrecognised,” said Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, MoT, Government of India. “We have come up with a new set of guidelines for legacy vintage properties and motels.” Legacy vintage means reassembled heritage properties. “There are quite a few old buildings and dismantled havelis in Kerala and Rajasthan, which fall under this category,” he said.



“For motels, there has been a demand that needs to be looked at from a different positioning than hotels because their purpose is different. We hope this will provide these categories better marketing and funding support,” he added.



The classification for hotels and restaurants is voluntary. Currently, the Hotel & Restaurant Approval & Classification Committee inspects and assesses hotels based on the facilities and services they offer. Categories for classification include star category hotels like five-star deluxe, five-star with and without alcohol service, four-star with and without alcohol service, three-star, two-star and one-star. Heritage category hotels are currently classified as heritage grand, heritage classic with or without alcohol service, and heritage basic.



Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India said under the new norms, hotel properties will be classified, rated or graded under six categories — budget, classic, premium, luxury, deluxe luxury and primo luxury.



