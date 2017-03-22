Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MoT yet to formalise its position on TFCI stake sale by IFCI With the travel & tourism industry worried on the news of the Industrial Financial Corporation of India (IFCI) mulling sale of its entire 33.5% stake in Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI), the country’s only dedicated tourism sectoral funding agency, the Union Tourism Ministry is yet to “formalise” its stand on the issue. When approached by TravelBiz Monitor, Suman Billa, Joint Secretary – Tourism, Government of India, who is also a TFCI Board Member, said that the department hasn’t received any “official communication” on the issue from IFCI. “We haven’t formalised our position on the issue,” he said, adding the government will “formalise the stand” when the matter is communicated officially.



There is a concern whether the lending agency will lose its focus on the tourism sector after the stake sale. Even a senior official of TFCI expressed the view that any private investor will look at profitability and therefore not necessarily limit the focus only to tourism.



TFCI was set up 25 years ago as a dedicated lending agency by the government for the tourism sector and has supported tourism infrastructure creation in terms of hotels, entertainment centres, destination development, etc.



IFCI has made its position clear on the offloading its stakes in non-core associate units to focus on core lending business. Through this stake sale, IFCI wants to wipe off its losses partly as well. As per the latest report released by the agency, operational income declined by 36% in the Q3 of current year to INR 577 crore from INR 897 crore in Q3 of the year ago period and also lower by 24% at INR 763 crore in the immediate preceding quarter ended September 30, 2016. The agency attributed this to reversal of income in respect of fresh slippages, pre-payments, low credit off take and reversal of unrealised interest in respect of SDR/S4A cases, during the quarter.



Operational income for the nine months was also lower by 24% at INR 2,162 crore compared to INR 2,841 crore in corresponding period in the previous year due to above reasons. Gross NPAs and Net NPAs as on December 31, 2016 have increased to 25.8% and 21.4%, respectively vis-a-vis 13.1% and 9.5% as at March 2016. This is because of downgrading of certain standard accounts in current nine months period and reduction in the loan portfolio due to prepayments and low credit offtake.



