Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY MTDC introduces destination ‘Koyana’ The Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) introduced Koyana, an unexplored destination in Mahabaleshwar and announced the Koyana International Patang Utsav today at the Press Club, Mumbai. Swati Kale, GM, MTDC was present along with Dhananjay Kashyap, Head – Business Development, Presidency Hospitality Ltd., who has taken the initiative to promote tourism in Koyana.



Kashyap said, “To promote tourism in Koyana, we came up with the Koyana Darshan Mahamahotsav on November 13, 2016 and saw a record breaking 10,000 local people attend the festival.” He added that Koyana is a green, clean and beautiful destination, and a nature’s paradise.



The first edition of the Koyana International Patang Utsav will be held on January 29 in Mahabaleshwar. The kites used during this festival are huge, eco-friendly and will be handled only by the experts. These kites will not harm anyone, claims Kashyap.



“2017 is being celebrated as ‘Visit Maharashtra’ year as announced by CM Devendra Fadnavis. We will be organising more activities and festivals in this year to promote Maharashtra tourism and supporting Koyana, an unexplored destination is a part of this promotion. We will be exploring many new unexplored destinations as part of ‘Visit Maharashtra,” said Kale.



The second edition of Koyana Darshan Mahamahotsav will be a three-day cultural and musical extravaganza and will also include exhibitions and seminars on eco-tourism.



