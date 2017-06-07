Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY National Aviation University signs MoU with Bird Worldwide Flight Services (India) The National Aviation University (NAU) signed an MoU with the Bird Worldwide Flight Services (India) Private Limited on June 1, 2017, to develop professional aviation and aerospace education programmes and research for the benefit of the Indian civil aviation industry.



Internships and campus placements for eligible students have been incorporated in the provisions. The MoU aims to train, skill and empower more than 30,000 unemployed youth across various states, including North-East states, over the next six years.



The Ministry of Civil Aviation is encouraging industry participation in skills development in order to ensure employability of the persons being skilled on the one hand and sustainability of skill development programmes on the other.



The focus of the skill development programmes would be on quality of skilling which is aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). Supportive measures are going on to ensure the creation and implementation of efficient and effective training modules as well as assessment and certification for skill development and placement of skilled and certified workforce in the job market.



These include conducting Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) training programmes across public and private civil aviation enterprises. It is also proposed to set up Centers of Excellence in different parts of the country in cooperation with NSDC and the Aerospace & Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC).



