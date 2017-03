Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Tourism Minister of Punjab As per a Zee News report, cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been assigned the portfolios of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Archives and Museums by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh.



Sidhu will occupy the office on the fourth floor of the Punjab Secretariat. (Source: Zee News)

