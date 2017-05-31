STRATEGY

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY NITI Aayog proposes total privatisation of Air India As per an ET report by Mihir Mishra & Yogima Sharma, the government may look at exiting Air India completely, as the NITI Aayog has proposed total privatisation of the national carrier in a report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). To stress its point, the Aayog has cited various international examples of governments selling their entire stakes in airlines and not retaining any shareholding to make them viable. These include British Airways, Japan Airlines and Austrian Air.



Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India said the government is examining the suggestions made by the think tank. “NITI Aayog has made suggestions to make Air India a strong and viable airline. All course of action is being examined by us. We have not closed any option,” he told reporters at a conference held in New Delhi.



Raju was responding to a question on a recent statement made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who hinted at a divestment in Air India. Jaitley told state-owned TV news channel Doordarshan that the government is exploring all options with regard to Air India, including bringing in a strategic investor.



Sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the government expects to make a decision on the future of Air India within three months. The government has already started discussions on a plan to divest stake in the carrier, which is surviving on an INR 30,231-crore nine-year bailout programme approved by the government in 2012.



Air India, which has accumulated losses of over INR 50,000 crore, is sitting also on about INR 55,000 crore of debt — about INR 22,000 crore of loans taken to finance aircraft purchase and the rest for working capital.



The airline has an annual interest outgo of INR 4,500 crore, which accounts for about 21% of total turnover. The Ministry of Civil Aviation believes that the merger of erstwhile Air India and Indian Airlines, which operated international and domestic flights, respectively — had defied all logic. “I have always said this that the merger of the two airlines does not make economic logic,” Raju said.



“Any merger should have strategic, financial and operational logic. While the financial logic is being investigated, strategic and operation logic has been difficult to achieve,” Sinha said.



The government’s thinking towards divesting the national carrier coincides with the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registering FIRs against unnamed officials of the MoCA and private individuals for alleged irregularities in the government's purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India and Indian Airlines at a cost of INR 70,000 crore.



The probe also covers the leasing of a large number of aircraft by the airline without due consideration, and surrendering of the debt ridden carrier's profit-making routes and schedules to benefit private players. (Source: Economic Times)







