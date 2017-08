Home Ministry Details MINISTRY NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Arvind Panagariya resigns NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Arvind Panagariya resigned today citing personal reasons. While announcing his resignation, Panagariya has said that he will go back to academic life in the US.



An Indian-American Economist, Panagariya has been a professor of Economics in Columbia University in the US before Prime Minister, Narendra Modi picked him up as Vice Chairman of the Planning body of the country in January, 2015.

