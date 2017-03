Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY N.K Sinha to hold additional charge of tourism Secretary The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Government of India, has approved the assignment of Additional Charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Tourism to N.K. Sinha, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre with immediate effect and until further orders. Sinha presently is Secretary to Ministry of Culture, Government of India. This announcement comes after the retirement of Vinod Zutshi from the post on February 28, 2017.

