Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Northeast to develop as favourite 'youth destination': Dr Jitendra Singh Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said recently that the focus with which the Ministry of DoNER under the Union Government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series of new initiatives over the last two years, the day is not far when the Northeast Region (NER) will develop as the favourite 'youth destination' for youngsters.



Singh was addressing a gathering of students, as chief guest, at an Inter-College "Northeast" cultural event, in which around 25 colleges of Delhi University participated in different categories. Referring to the large number of Northeast student community in the national capital and other metros, Singh said, in the earlier decades, the Northeast did not receive the kind of attention it deserved, as a result of which there has been an exodus from the region to the other parts of India. The primary reason behind this, he observed, is lack of employment opportunities and deficit of quality education.



Singh referred to special impetus given by the Ministry of DoNER to Prime Minister’s “Startup India, Standup India” by introducing Venture Capital Fund for those young startups who wish to start an establishment or entrepreneurship in Northeast. If this succeeds, startups from all over India will make a beeline for Northeast India, he added.



Referring to some, first of its kind initiatives, Singh mentioned the decision to set up a Sports University considering the high athletic potential of the youth and also the Brahmaputra Study Centre in the Guwahati University. He said, Delhi has been enriched by some of the best faculty hailing from Northeast and appealed them to go back to their State of origin and serve the cause of academics.



Earlier, Principal of Daulat Ram College, Dr Savita Roy delivered the welcome address. The programme was attended by senior faculty members from Delhi University and students from different colleges.



