Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Odisha Tourism Minister highlights development initiatives Speaking at the Indian Association of Tour Operators’ (IATO) interactive luncheon meeting at Eros Hotel, New Delhi, Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Tourism and Culture (IC), Government of Odisha said that the state Chief Minister - Naveen Patnaik is keen on making the 33rd Annual Convention of IATO to be held at Mayfair Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar from September 7-10, 2017, a grand success.



Elaborating on the development initiatives of the state, he said that under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the Odisha government hopes to enhance connectivity from Rourkela and Jeypore. A second airport at Jharsuguda (Western Odisha) will also be made operational by the end of this year.



The government is pushing the Shamuka Beach project near Puri spanning about 1,000 acres and plans to set up branded hotels in the vicinity. The project has received the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and the approval from the Pollution Control Board is awaited. Simultaneously, hotel development is also being planned near the coastal area of Chilika Lake, the brackish water lagoon.



Additionally, post the success of India Tourism Development Corporation’s (ITDC’s) Sound and Light Show at Dhauli near Bhubneshwar, the show has been introduced at Konark Sun Temple and plans are afoot for the same at Kanigiri and Udayagiri.



The government is also planning to get the three sites of Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Udayagiri accredited under the Buddhist circuit. Falling under the Diamond Triangle of Odisha, these three sites are located at a distance of about 100 km from Bhubaneshwar. Dotted with monasteries, stupas, relics, seals, stone tablets and statues, these hills were referred to as Ratnagiri or the hill of precious gems, Lalitgiri or the red hill and the Udaygiri, the hill of the rising sun.





