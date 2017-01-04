Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to boost ties with overseas Indian community The 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention will be held in partnership with the State of Karnataka from January 7-9, 2017 in Bengaluru on the theme of "Redefining Engagement with the Indian Diaspora” by the Ministry of External Affairs and Overseas Indian Affairs at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Culture and Tourism will also participate at the event.



Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs & Overseas Indian Affairs said, “The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is a very important platform for engagement of the government of India and the state governments with the overseas Indian community. Presently there are nearly 3.12 crore i.e. about 31.2 million overseas Indians settled globally, of which nearly 1.34 crore i.e. 13.4 million are Persons of Indian Origin and 1.78 crore i.e. 17.8 million are Non Resident Indians. We aim to connect with them.”



More than 4000 delegates are expected to participate. We look forward to welcoming diaspora groups from Malaysia, Mauritius, UAE and Qatar which are sending groups of Overseas Indians to the PBD. Qatar is in fact sending one of its largest delegations of Overseas Indians to the PBD, nearly 140 persons.



The event will also showcase investment opportunities in Karnataka which is titled "Innovate, Invent and Invest in Karnataka.” Karnataka is one of the major recipient states for foreign direct investments and looks forward to engaging the diaspora for investments and investment opportunities in the state.



The government is organising a number of sightseeing tours which are being hosted by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, which includes day-sightseeing tours around Bengaluru. Mysore, Kabini and such other places by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation on payment basis.



PBD has been held traditionally on January 9 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.



