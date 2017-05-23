Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Railway Minister flags off first Tejas Express; to launch another one on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route As per a DNA report, Even as Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Union Minister of Railways flagged off India’s first Tejas Express, which will run between Mumbai CST to Karmali, on Monday, he assured that the city can soon expect another Tejas Express running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.



Prabhu not only flagged off the train but also inaugurated several passenger amenities, including emergency medical rooms at Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vadala Road; a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Kalyan; dedicated FOBs at Dadar, Vadala Road, Chembur and Kurla and an FOB with high walks and links and escalators at Kurla and Dadar; lifts at Dombivli and Ghatkopar.



In fact, the Minister emphasised that there has already been a demand, and very soon the Railways will be running a Tejas train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Incidentally, as per earlier plans, the train was supposed to run between Mumbai and Surat; but given the shorter distance, railway officials feel that Mumbai-Ahmedabad would be perfect. At the same time, the host of facilities offered by the train would become quite popular on the route. The Minister also announced that around 40,000 coaches would be retrofitted in the next five years to safer LHB coaches.



Meanwhile, MP Arvind Sawant demanded that the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express be given a halt at Kankavali as this stop will benefit several people travelling towards the Konkan belt. (Source: DNA)



