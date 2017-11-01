Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Railway stations and cable cars added in the infrastructure list The government has included railway station redevelopment and cable cars for tourism in the definition of infrastructure. The Finance Ministry earlier this month amended a harmonised list to include ropeways and cable cars, besides railway terminal infrastructure, including stations and adjoining commercial infrastructure.



A sub-category of terminal infrastructure, including stations and adjoining commercial infrastructure, has been added in the category of transport, implying real estate development will also benefit from this categorisation. Prior to the new notification, there was a sub-category of hotels classified three stars and higher located outside cities with populations of over one million within the category of social and commercial infrastructure.



The sub-category is now called tourism infrastructure. Ropeways and cable cars have been included in this sub-category. A committee headed by the economic affairs secretary with representatives from other departments of the Finance Ministry, RBI, IRDA, PFRDA, SEBI and the NITI Aayog decides on what to include in the list for the infrastructure sector. Infrastructure status helps operators in accessing credit, including cheap foreign loans.



Source: Business Standard



