Railways to offer 10% discount on vacant berths soon

As per a TOI report, Railways will soon be introducing discount on vacant berths, after the preparation of charts, in all trains. All the vacant berths available after preparation of charts will be sold at 10% discount. These tickets will be available at current counters as well as through e-ticketing on IRCTC website till 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.



The transporter has earlier offered similar discount on vacant berths in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on a trial basis from December 15.



The berths available were sold out at discount of 10% over the cost of last ticket sold prior to charting. The tickets in elite trains are being sold on the flexi-fare system.



According to sources, flexi-fare is adversely affecting occupancy and several seats are left vacant. Under the flexi-fare system, the price of the last tickets sold turns out to be 50% costlier than the actual price.



For booking of a vacant berth, the passenger will have to pay 40% more on the basic fare. Other charges will remain the same.



Railways has also reduced Tatkal quota in flexi fare trains to 10% in every class. The Vikalp scheme has also been broadened. (Source: TOI)



