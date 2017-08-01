Ravneet Kaur takes over as CMD of ITDC

Ravneet Kaur, IAS, an Additional Secretary level officer of Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). She succeeds Umang Narula to the post.





Kaur was Joint Secretary in Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under Ministry of Commerce and Industry prior to taking over the new responsibility at the Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Tourism. She has also worked as Principal Secretary in the Departments of Higher Education and Languages, Cabinet, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs with Government of Punjab.





Earlier, in Government of India, she has served in the Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Disinvestment.





She spent a year as a Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow at Cornell University, USA and holds an MA in Economics and a M.Sc. in Public Economic Management from University of Birmingham, UK. She also served as a Consultant with International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington D.C.



