Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Single-window clearance for live events in Maharashtra soon: State Tourism Minister As per a TOI report by Mohua Das, Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra has said that his department is in the process of creating an "immediate and hassle-free single-window clearance mechanism" for live events that will minimise delays, limit licenses and ease the multi-layered administrative process that currently exists.



Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra will look into the new system and pass the ordinance as soon as the upcoming civic elections are over, he added.



The decision comes close on the heels of a gig in the city featuring French DJ David Guetta getting cancelled and rescheduled this month for lack of necessary permits.



Rawal also highlighted the web of bureaucracy that the Department is trying to tide over. "It is unfortunate that some officers have tried to obstruct events in the recent past and denied permissions at the last minute. There is political will, already. We just have to make sure that we remove red-tapism in the bureaucracy. It takes a lot to bring world-class events to our city and people have the liberty to do what they want as long as they complete the paperwork. We're not here to do moral policing," he said. (Source: TOI) Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter