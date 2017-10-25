STRATEGY

Tourism aspect to be taken care of while building roads: Nitin Gadkari Ministry of Transport to build 700 way-side amenities on Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India has said that his ministry will take into account the necessities of tourists and potential of tourism for the country while developing roads in the country. While speaking at the second day of the Grand Finale of the ongoing Paryatan Parv ceremony at Rajpath in New Delhi, Gadkari said that it is important for the country to create world class infrastructure so that tourists, both foreign and domestic, can travel around and see country's vast heritage seamlessly.



Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has transferred land to Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to build tourist way-side amenities at five places on the Buddhist and Ramayan Circuit across UP and Bihar. These places include Mohania, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, etc. Gadkari said that department of Highways will develop 700 such facilities own its own in coming years.



The Union Minister said that a new project spanning 1000 km connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri at an estimated investment of INR 12,000 cr is proposed and works costing INR 1,500 cr has already been awarded. He also mentioned the Bharat Mala project which envisages building 34,000 km roads in the first phase approved by the Cabinet yesterday.



Union Minister said that India has great potential for rope ways, cable cars, and funicular rails at different places, including hill stations. He asked Tourism department to look at such projects which can be done with private investors. He said that PPP or Grant in aid can be explored which can bring in multiple times investments into the sector over and above the government budgets.



He also spoke on developing coastal tourism infrastructure in the country, including cruise tourism, both river bound and sea bound. He said that the government is going ahead with an ambitious project of inland cruise on River Ganga starting from Varanasi going up to Bangladesh and Myanmar.



Speaking on the occasion, KJ Alphons, Minister of State for Tourism (I/C), Government of India said that the government is all set to transform the road, transport and port infrastructure in the country in the coming years which ultimately will boost tourism in the country. He said that the target is to double the foreign tourist arrivals into the country and Foreign exchange earnings from tourism over the next five years.



