Tourism sector is not attracting expected investment despite friendly policies: Rashmi Verma The tourism sector is not attracting investment as expected despite numerous measures taken by the government in the recent years to deregulate and make policies and procedures investor-friendly. Making a keynote at the third Tourism Investors Meet 2017 by FICCI in Delhi, Rashmi Verma, Secretary - Tourism, Government of India, said that real action has to come from states who own the land. Land has to be made available to investors in a transparent fashion. Many states are taking proactive action, but are lagging behind, she said.



Verma said that one reason for lack interest of investors in hotel investment in India is long lean season. However, that is changing fast. Sharing the latest foreign tourist arrivals for May 2017 which is considered a lean month, she said there has been over 19% growth in arrivals and foreign exchange earnings, which shows a change in trend.



She conceded that world-class infrastructure is missing in many destinations despite all the efforts on the part of the government. It is a matter of creating the right environment for investors as every state has been endowed with abundant number of products and destinations. She said that the Ministry has moved a Cabinet note recommending reduction of infrastructure threshold to INR 50 crore.



