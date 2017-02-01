Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Union Budget 2017-18 gives big thrust to Skilling Proposes SANKALP programme to train 3.5 cr youth With an objective to energise the youth in the country through education, skills, and jobs, the Union Budget has set forth major proposals for skilling the youth in the country.



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed enhancement of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) to 600 districts in the country from the current 60 districts in the coming financial year. Further, 100 India International Skills Centres will be established across the country. These Centres would offer advanced training and also courses in foreign languages. This will help Indian youth gain employment abroad, the Minister said introducing the budget in the Parliament.



“We also propose to launch the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion programme (SANKALP) at a cost of INR 4,000 cr . SANKALP will provide market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth,” the Budget statement says.



"We also propose to launch the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion programme (SANKALP) at a cost of INR 4,000 cr . SANKALP will provide market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth," the Budget statement says.

The next phase of Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) will also be launched in 2017-18 at a cost of INR 2,200 cr, said the Finance Minister in his Budget speech. STRIVE will focus on improving the quality and market relevance of vocational training provided in ITIs and strengthen the apprenticeship programmes through industry cluster approach.



