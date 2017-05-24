Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Union Home Secretary reviews arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Rajiv Mehrishi, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), reviewed arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2017 that is scheduled to start on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal district and Chandanwari in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) for a period of 40 days. The detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting and disaster management were reviewed by the Home Secretary.



The review meeting was attended by the senior officers of MHA, Ministry of Defence, Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Telecommunications, NHAI, DGs of CRPF, ITBP, BSF & SSB, Additional Director IB, Chief Secretary of J&K, DGP J&K along with CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and other officers of the Union and the Government of J&K.



Mehrishi also reviewed the plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by the J&K government and the J&K Police in tandem with various Ministries/Departments of Government of India, Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers.





The CEO of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board stated that as on date 1.5 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra. In addition, 25,000 pilgrims have also booked helicopter services for the yatra and the registration process is still going on.



