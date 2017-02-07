 
Tuesday, 07 February, 2017, 12 : 15 PM [IST]

Adrian Kong, Area Director, South Asia (Mumbai), Singapore Tourism Board
He will be based in Mumbai and one of his key responsibilities will be to oversee STB’s tourism promotion, marketing and developmental efforts in South & West India and Sri Lanka.

Kong is well acquainted with the Indian markets having worked earlier in India between February 2012 and January 2014 as a Manager with STB in Mumbai. Prior to his appointment as an Area Director, he was overseeing STB’s Philippines office for 2.5 years.
 
