NEW APPOINTMENTS Axel Bench, Regional Director – Asia, Sabre Corporation Bench will be responsible for South Asia, North Asia and Southeast Asia. Bench joins Sabre with more than 25 years of experience in senior sales and account management roles. Previously, he was the Global Sales Director for the Harris Aviation Solutions Group and has previously worked for such companies as Thales, ERA and Lufthansa Systems with a specific focus on Asia Pacific. He rejoins Sabre, after having spent two years with Sabre Airlines Solutions (2005-2007) as Account Director for the Pacific region in addition to having sales responsibilities in Asia for some of Sabre Airline Solutions products.



