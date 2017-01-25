Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS David Grossniklaus, Senior Director for Development in Middle East, Africa & India, Belmond B ased in Belmond’s newly-opened development office in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in the United Arab Emirates, Grossniklaus will focus on growing Belmond’s footprint across the region with new hotel developments and conversion opportunities.



With more than 16 years of hospitality industry experience, Grossniklaus joins Belmond from Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he held the position of Associate Director Acquisitions and Development for the Middle East and Africa. During the course of his three years at Starwood, he closed a number of prominent deals across the GCC, Ethiopia, Lebanon and South Africa.



Having first worked with Belmond during an internship as eDistribution Manager in 2002 while studying at Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, Grossniklaus has since taken roles with Deloitte/STR Global, as well as Fairmont-Raffles Hotels International, working on new development for Swissotel.



Grossniklaus has done his Executive MBA at CASS Business School – City University, and he is passionate about travelling to explore cultural and historical sites around the world. A Swiss national fluent in French and English, when not in the office, he enjoys photography, diving and fitness.



