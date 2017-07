Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS Ezekiel Chew, Director of Sales & Marketing - Asia, Contiki Chew will lead the Asia team to expand sales and market growth for the region. He will report directly to Casper Urhammer, CEO, Contiki based in Contiki’s Europe headquarters in Geneva. Chew joins Contiki from forex trading industry. He founded Asiaforexmentor which became one of Asia’s largest forex education company.

