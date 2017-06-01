Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home New Appointments Details NEW APPOINTMENTS Jet Airways appoints Vinay Dube as CEO Dube is currently Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc. During his decade-long career at Delta, Dube helped the airline profitably expand its Asia-Pacific business. Dube will be responsible for strengthening the airline’s overall business performance and its position in the domestic and international markets. He will also head the airline’s executive management team that has been tasked by the board of directors to drive the company’s growth and future strategy by leveraging its partnership with equity partner Etihad Airways. Dube is currently Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc. During his decade-long career at Delta, Dube helped the airline profitably expand its Asia-Pacific business. Dube will be responsible for strengthening the airline’s overall business performance and its position in the domestic and international markets. He will also head the airline’s executive management team that has been tasked by the board of directors to drive the company’s growth and future strategy by leveraging its partnership with equity partner Etihad Airways. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



