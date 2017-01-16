Ken Lawson, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

The announcement was made following a unanimous vote of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors during a meeting this morning in Orlando. Lawson assumed charge on January 11.





Lawson, a native Floridian and former U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate General, has spent 12 years serving and protecting the public in numerous regulatory positions, including his most recent work overseeing—among other divisions—restaurants, hotels and vacation rentals with DBPR. During his six-year tenure with DBPR, Lawson managed a team of 1,600 employees charged with licensing and regulating more than 1 million businesses and professionals throughout the state.