NEW APPOINTMENTS

Mark Sutch, Regional GM, SAMEA, Cathay Pacific Group

He replaces Charlie Stewart-Cox. Sutch, a permanent resident of Hong Kong and also a citizen of United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has been working with Cathay Pacific Airways for the past two decades. Previously the General Manager Cargo Sales & Marketing for Cathay Pacific, he was responsible for commercial aspects of their global cargo business. Cargo revenue management, customer solutions, partnerships and all marketing and sales activities fell under his area of responsibility. Previous roles held with Cathay Pacific include the positions of Country Manager in France, Philippines and Sri Lanka as well an operational role within the Flight Operations Department.



